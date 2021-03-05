The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a car involved in a northeast hit-and-run that injured a 64-year-old cyclist.

According to police, the cyclist was riding on Saddletowne Circle N.E. on the afternoon of Dec. 15, 2020 when he was struck at the 80 Avenue N.E. intersection by an eastbound car.

The driver of the car did not stop after the collision and continued southbound on Saddletowne Circle.

The cyclist was transported by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. As of March 5, nearly three months after the incident, the man continues to recover in hospital.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-coloured, late 90s or early 2000s model Honda Accord coupe.

Investigators have released surveillance camera images from the scene of the suspect vehicle which likely sustained hood damage.

"We firmly believe this vehicle is somewhere in our city and that someone knows its whereabouts," said Sgt. Colin Foster of the CPS traffic unit in a statement released Friday. "We are calling on the public to come forward with any information about the vehicle or the driver involved in this incident."

The son of the cyclist is imploring witnesses to come forward.

"Treat people the way you want to be treated," said James, the victim's son. "Simply, we want justice for our father. You'd be the same if it was your father too. No one deserves to NOT get answers to an accident that they didn't cause.

"We're asking northeast Calgary to unite with us; please speak up and come clean if you know anything,"

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.