Surveillance video captures break-in at Erin business

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras while breaking into a Erin business.

Police responded to an alarm at a business on Dundas Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 5.

In a news release, police said two people entered the building and caused damage.

The video appears to show two people, wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks, break into the business and go through different drawers and cabinets before breaking into an office and going through the items in that room.

The video shows a dark coloured car driving away afterwards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

