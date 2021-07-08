Surveillance video captures sounds of Calgary shooting that left man and his dog dead

More than dozen shots were fired in a homicide that saw a man and his dog killed in a southwest neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance video from a nearby home obtained by CTV Calgary doesn't show the scene, but more than a dozen shots can be heard ringing out in quick succession.

Police were called to the 500 block of Cresthaven Place S.W. about 1:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire, where they found a man injured, who was declared deceased at the scene. The man's dog was also killed in the attack.

Late Thursday afternoon, police issued a statement identifying the deceased as 37-year-old Avinder Singh Toor.

CPS also confirmed that a burnt-out vehicle discovered on a rural road outside of Cochrane is connected to the investigation.

Police said they were unable to identify the breed of the dog killed in the attack.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

AFTERMATH

Sandra Wild lives in the neighbourhood and saw the aftermath of the slaying.

"I saw a policeman pumping someone's chest quite a few times," she said. "It’s very sad, it’s somebody who didn’t come home last night.”

Carolyn Pines also lives in the neighbourhood.

“We know all our neighbours, we’ve had block parties every year, our kids have grown up together, it’s a nice community so to have something like this happen, it’s frightening," she said. "Very, very frightening."

The suspect fled in a vehicle, which was the one recovered by Cochrane RCMP, west of the city.