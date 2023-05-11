Surveillance video released from 2022 fatal hit and run
London police have released surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run from September 2022.
According to police, the suspect vehicle was described as having damage to the passenger side windshield and bumper.
Investigators believe there were three to four people in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
On Sept. 18, 2022 29-year-old Jibin Benoy of India was killed Sunday morning while riding across the city after a shift at a downtown London, Ont. eatery.
The Fanshawe College student had the Canadian equivalent of a masters in engineering degree from India.
He got married in October 2021 and came to Canada to enroll at Fanshawe, while financially supporting his family back home.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
— With files from CTV News London’s Brent Lale
