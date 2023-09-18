Surveillance video shows accused inside London police headquarters

WARNING: The details in the article may be disturbing to some readers

The Superior Court of Justice has released new video evidence in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, charged with terrorism-motivated first-degree murder.

Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after the June 6, 2021 deaths of four members of the Afzaal family in London, Ont.

The jury in the trial watched four hours of video at the request of defence lawyer Christopher Hicks which shows his client’s “progress” through the headquarters of the London Police Service (LPS) in the first 24 hours after his arrest.

The Afzaal family was struck at approximately 8:40 p.m. on June 6. Four people were killed, grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha, and their daughter Yumnah. Their son, a nine-year-old survived his injuries.

The jury has seen video evidence of Veltman’s truck being driven with heavy front end damage into a shopping centre, where he told a cab driver to call 9-1-1 because he did not have his cell phone on him.

Veltman arrest timeline