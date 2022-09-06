Surveillance video used to identify fraud suspect: Brandon police

A Brandon, Man., man has been charged with fraud after a bank card was stolen from a vehicle.

According to the Brandon Police Service, a wallet was taken from an unlocked car on Aug. 26 in the 400 block of 15th Street.

Police allege a bank card from the stolen wallet was used at a number of locations later that day.

Officers were able to identify a suspect using surveillance video.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the incident.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in November on a charge of fraud under $5,000.