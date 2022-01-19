Survey finds that residents in North Bay feel unsafe

More than half of residents who took part in a recent North Bay Police survey said they feel unsafe.

The survey of 500 people focused on public safety, and 54 per cent said they feel "totally unsafe in the city."

That number is concerning to North Bay’s Police Chief, Scott Tod.

“It certainly does, concern me,” said Tod.

“I’ve heard many business owners, citizens, partner agencies in social services and other emergency services tell us about their concerns and what they’re hearing from their clients about feeling and being safe in North Bay.”

The most important issue to people living in the city is the drug and opioid crisis, which didn’t surprise Tod.

“Our citizens in North Bay see the opioid crisis and illegal drugs in our community being such a major issue because it is,” he said.

“To me, it’s the dual epidemic that we’re living with right now.”

Tod said it’s important to improve communication with the residents of North Bay.

“It gives us strategic direction in regards to the use of technology that may be able to assist us in delivering a better message about the incidents of crime in our community,” he said.

Other than the three homicides that took place in 2021, Tod said serious crime in the city has not significantly increased in the past three years.