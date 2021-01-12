As the number of COVID cases climbs, so does the number of Canadians willing to get the vaccine.

A new Angus Reid poll finds 60 per cent of those asked said they would be willing to roll up their sleeves when the time comes.

That number is up substantially from September when it was less than 40 percent.

The survey found seniors are the most willing. Less than 10 percent continue to report they would never get the shot.

With confidence in the vaccine growing, many remain underwhelmed with the rollout.

The poll showed more than half of Ontarians believe the Ford government is doing a lousy job when it comes to vaccinations.