Survey on Winnipeg Police Service morale could be finished this year

A survey to get feedback on low morale in the Winnipeg Police Service could be done by the summer.

Police Chief Danny Smyth agreed to the study after the police union said it was commissioning a survey on its own.

The union says recent social movements have spurred negative attitudes towards officers and it’s been critical of how Smyth has handled morale issues

Smyth told the police board academics from Simon Fraser will be doing the survey and he expects recommendations back by the spring or summer.

He characterized the survey as not unusual, saying services do a deep dive every six to 10 years.

Smyth’s contract was recently extended to November 2023. It was set to expire this year.