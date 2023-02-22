Regina event centre survey garners low response, those who answered in favour of plan

A recent survey on the potential of a multi-purpose event centre in downtown Regina garnered a low response rate, but those who responded were in favour of the plan.

The survey was sent to the 2,100 members of the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 18 and received 144 responses, according to a media release from Regina Downtown.

Almost 70 per cent of those respondents agree a multi-purpose event centre should be located downtown, 92 per cent agreed it’s important for Regina to have a healthy downtown, and 76 per cent agreed that large infrastructure projects would be an important part of rejuvenating downtown Regina, according to the release.

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District explained that a multi-purpose event centre would attract thousands of visitors downtown by hosting events and providing desired services.

“It is encouraging to know that Regina’s downtown is ready for them to enjoy these facilities plus have a meal, sip on drinks, purchase products, spend on services, and stay the night,” Jill Schimdt, spokesperson for Regina Downtown, said in the release.

The Regina & District Chamber of Commerce conducted the survey on behalf of the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District.