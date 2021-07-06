Survey reveals 'disturbing impaired driving trends' among Canadians

OPP in West Parry Sound nabbed their 48th suspected impaired driver of the year as MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) steps up efforts to raise awareness surrounding "disturbing impaired driving trends."

According to a recent poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of MADD Canada, one in 10 of the 67 per cent of people surveyed said they got behind the wheel knowingly impaired at least once in the last six months.

The poll revealed that men 18 to 34 are the most frequent offenders.

The top reasons given for getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or consuming drugs were: not feeling impaired, not having far to go and thinking they could be careful enough.

MADD Canada national president Jaymie-Lyne Hancock said there is no excuse for driving impaired.

"It is incredibly frustrating to hear the reasons why people get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, cannabis, or other drugs," said Hancock. "People know that driving under the influence is dangerous and illegal, and they risk it anyway.

It will not matter that you didn't feel impaired or didn't have far to go if you cause a crash that kills or injures someone."

Additionally, the survey found that a quarter of people polled had been passengers in a vehicle with an impaired driver.

Over 3,000 Canadians between 18 and 70 participated in the online survey.

The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 2.0 percentage points.