Survey reveals impacts of pandemic on Canadian children and families

It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in Canada and a new study suggests a majority of Canadians are concerned about the lasting impacts it has had on children and families.

The research, conducted by Maru/Blue for Children First Canada, a children's advocacy group, suggests 85 per cent of Canadians "are concerned about the future of kids in Canada."

"Of those, 35 per cent say they are very concerned, but in Alberta, that number rises to 41 per cent," the group said in release.

The quality of life for Alberta children is also much worse than it was pre-pandemic, with 75 per cent of respondents saying so.

It also implied the federal government should increase funding for programs to help children through their challenges.

"Seventy-six per cent of respondents said federal spending on children is important, with 29 per cent noting that they feel it is 'very important.' That number increases to 39 per cent among respondents with children."

However, when it comes to Alberta, just 68 per cent of respondents said the government should prioritize spending.

'WE ARE FACING A GENERATIONAL CATASTROPHE'

Even as Alberta and other Canadian provinces are dropping public health restrictions, Children First Canada says that doesn't mean the pandemic is over.

"Kids are still in crisis. They are grappling with massive learning loss, mental and physical health issues, social isolation and many other challenges," said founder and CEO Sara Austin. "We are facing a generational catastrophe that requires urgent and sustained support. As Canada rebuilds from the pandemic, there is nothing more critical than investing in our children."

Austin cites examples of admissions of children to hospital for mental health concerns that include suicide attempts, eating disorders, substance abuse and other issues.

That is why Children First Canada is calling on Ottawa to create more funding to help children through the crisis created by the pandemic.

"The Government of Canada must make immediate, bold and ambitious investments in kids to advance their health and wellbeing as we rebuild from the pandemic. The future of Canada depends on it."