Survey seeks feedback on future of curling in Windsor-Essex
The City of Windsor and the Roseland Golf and Curling Club board want to hear from the public about the future of curling in the city.
A community survey conducted in 2021 offered insight into the usage adn perception of the Roseland Gold and Curling Club with a focus on golf and the clubhouse.
The city says the next step in the review is to move forward with another curling-specific survey. Residents are asked to participate in the new 2023 survey to “help shape the future of curling in our community.”
A committee called The Future of Curling Windsor-Essex launched a petition last month to try and save the curling club among fears the city and board of directors were looking to tear down their home.
The curling-focused survey will be available online from May 11 to May 25. There will also be a public information centre on May 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roseland, 455 Kennedy Drive West.
Results will be shared in an upcoming report to city council.
