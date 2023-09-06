Survey shows high number of post-secondary students have experienced sexual- and gender-based violence

Almost half of Alberta's post-secondary students were victims of sexual- or gender-based violence over the past year, according to a survey commissioned by the provincial government.

Nearly 13,000 post-secondary students were surveyed.

Experts aren't surprised by the findings.

"Historically, what we know about sexual assault is that the 15- to 24-year-old demographic is one of the hardest-hit demographics when it comes to sexual assault in our society," said Kristine Cassie, CEO of the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre.

Sexual harassment was the most commonly cited act with 45 per cent of respondents saying they've experienced it.

The next most common were stalking and sexual assault with 17 and 11 per cent, respectively.

"Certainly, this is a societal issue and concern that we as an institution really want to make sure that we are addressing in a really robust way," said Mark Slomp, executive director of student services for the University of Lethbridge.

Post-secondary schools are implementing new programs to offer support.

Both Lethbridge College and the U of L have adopted a program called REES.

It allows victims to report their experiences online and connects them to resources.

"It houses all of our support options, connecting them to the campus and making sure that they know they can file a formal report and kind of do what they see next," said Carmen Guenther, manager of wellness services for Lethbridge College.

The U of L will also have its first-year students go through mandatory training to learn about consent and the issues of sexual- and gender-based violence.

"Training for these students really gives them an introduction to what gender-based violence is, consent and sexual violence awareness, and it also teaches them to be an active bystander," said Courtney Smith, sexual- and gender-based violence prevention co-ordinator for the U of L.

The U of L Students' Union wants to see more action taken by the province to address the violence.

"We, along with all other institutions in Alberta, are calling upon the Ministry of Advanced Education to create a working group to sort of look over the results and implement more policy changes with students at the table," said Rachelle Preston, vice-president external for the U of L Students' Union.