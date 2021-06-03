Survey shows most residents prefer no change to speed limits in Saskatoon

Most residents in Saskatoon are not in favour of changing speed limits on any streets, according to survey results as part of a speed limit review undertaken by the city.

The survey data was collected telephone and web interviews conducted by Forum Research Data, with a sample size of 414, and an online Open Link survey by the City of Saskatoon with 14,939 respondents.

The Open Link data showed 68 per cent were “not at all concerned” about speed limits, while the Forum data showed a combined 60 per cent were “somewhat” or “very concerned.”

In addition, those who drive less are more likely to be concerned about vehicle speeds.

“In both datasets, those who are very concerned with the speed of vehicles in their neighborhoods are more likely to drive almost never or never than to drive daily, and more likely to walk/jog or bike daily than to almost never or never walk/jog or bike,” according to a report on the survey.

The report is included in the agenda for the next transportation committee meeting scheduled for Monday.

When it came to preferences on speed limits for different streets, most were in favor of no changes.

“Respondents prefer 30 km/h or 40km/h speed limits more for local streets compared to collector or arterial streets, though no change in speed limits on any streets is the most preferred,” the report says.

However, most respondents in both surveys agree on removing school zones next to high schools and adding speed limits next to playgrounds. No change is preferred in the times and days school and playground zones are in effect.

A summary of the engagement says the City’s open link survey allowed for multiple responses from the same IP address, which allowed those with limited access to the web to participate.

To avoid the results from being skewed, a review was undertaken to identify any inconsistencies such as multiple entries within a very short period of time.

Forum Research was hired to ensure a balanced cross-section of residents were included.