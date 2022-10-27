Survey shows support for supervised consumption site in Timmins

The case for opening a permanent supervised drug consumption site in Timmins got a bit stronger this week when survey results showed a majority of respondents support the idea.

A temporary site has been operating since July by the Timmins and District Hospital, developed to meet the immediate needs of the community, stemming from Timmins having one of the highest overdose-related death rates in Ontario.

A survey by Timmins and Area Drug Strategy (TADS), in partnership with medical residents from Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM), found most people were in support.

Tina Brunet, harm reduction program coordinator with the Porcupine Health Unit, told CTV News that 58.1 per cent of more than 500 respondents agreed a permanent site would help fight the addictions crisis.

“It’s not the only strategy,” Brunet said, but it’s one that has proven to be effective.

Officials quoted in the news release welcomed the survey results.

“We are so pleased with the number of responses to our general public survey,” said Dr. Julie Samson, co-lead of addiction services at Timmins and District Hospital and clinical supervisor for the NOSM-led feasibility study.

“We exceeded our target and received over 500 responses from community members.”

Data was obtained between November 2021 and August 2022. The study consisted of three surveys: a survey of 102 people who inject drugs; a survey of Timmins community members; and, a survey with Timmins and Area Drug Strategy partners.

“We are so appreciative to those who participated and shared their experiences, knowledge, and opinions on SCS,” said Samson.

“This input will be invaluable as we move forward.”

The results of these surveys will be part of the application for a permanent provincially funded supervised consumption services site.

Brunet said the permanent site would have to be located “in the vicinity of clients,” so a downtown site is favoured.

While potential spots have been identified, with no funding available until after the site is operating, she said acquiring land is a challenge.

If all goes well, Brunet said they hope to make the formal application for the permanent site within a few months.

The proposed site would be operated by the local Canadian Mental Health Association Cochrane-Timiskaming branch.

“Addictions and mental health services are critical in addressing the current needs that exist in our community,” Paul Jalbert, executive director at the CMHA-CT, said in the release.

“Much too often, we see lives being lost to overdoses … We must ensure that both treatment and harm reduction options are available to those who need it. And the science tells us unequivocally that this type of approach will save lives. That is why we are doing this.”

Patrick Nowak, the hospital’s manager of addictions and outpatient mental health, said the temporary site is not the long-term solution the community needs.

“Safe Health Site Timmins was set up as a temporary measure, while we worked on our application process for a provincially funded site,” Nowak said.

“In the first three months of operation, the temporary site has had over 3,000 client visits. This clearly demonstrates an ongoing need for these services to remain in our community.”

Regular updates on the process will be available on the Porcupine Health Unit’s website.”