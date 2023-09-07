Survey suggests students have unequal access to clubs, extracurriculars

A new survey indicates student access to extracurricular activities and clubs is unequal in Ontario.

The annual study, conducted by research advocacy group People For Education, surveyed principals across the province to determine whether extracurricular activities had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Annie Kidder, executive director of People for Education, said a worrying discovery was that access was directly linked to where a student lived, with those in rural and low-income neighbourhoods most affected.

"There's a difference in students' access to these activities depending on whether they were in a high income neighbourhood or if they were in a rural or urban school," Kidder said.

"The activities were more likely to be there in high-income neighbourhoods, so that means not all kids have access to them and there's an equity built into who gets to participate in these things."

Kidder said extracurricular activities are fundamental to education.

"They learn a lot of vital skills,and they're the skills we need for the very messy, complicated world we live in," she said.

"They learn to collaborate, they learn to practise, they learn to persist when things get hard, they learn to solve problems -- you know, understand different points of view -- and these are vital skills."

In northern communities where the population was less than 100,000 people, there were larger gaps.

"Students would have less access to arts clubs, things like eco clubs, gay/straight alliances, and student councils were less likely to be in those areas," Kidder said.

A lack of after-school bus options and a lack of those able to lead the programs were listed as some of the causes.

Bruce Bourget, director of education of the Rainbow District School Board, said extracurricular activities and clubs have returned to pre-pandemic levels within the board's district.

"At the high school level, we were at the fourth highest participation levels in athletics, highest since 2010, 2011 for last year," Bourget said.

"At the elementary level, we're on par for where we were pre-pandemic for extracurricular education."

For schools in rural areas, Bourget said clubs will often train during recess, rather than after school, to limit challenges finding buses.

"A lot of training is done on nutrition breaks, so a lot of those opportunities make it such that these teams can be formed and worked on during breaks during the school day," Bourget said.

"In our rural communities where students might travel to school, that really helps them."

NOT YET A PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

Additionally, Kidder said fundraising efforts haven't returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"What principals are seeing is that there's the tendency now is to raise money to make sure-- especially in schools where there is higher needs-- that they are raising money for food programs, or to make sure kids have adequate clothing," she said.

Kidder said People For Education want provincial funding and policy for extracurriculars, so that all students can have equal access to them.