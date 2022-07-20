'Surviving just by the skin of my teeth': Students face high inflation for first time
In May, students were burdened with a 7.7 per cent inflation level — the highest its been since 1983 — and an economy hampered by COVID-19, labour shortages, supply chain challenges and recession predictions.
-
N.B. police continue to investigate 911 distress callPolice in New Brunswick say they continue to investigate a 911 distress call that came out of Moncton on Thursday morning.
-
Trudeau says sports organizations have work to do to restore Canadians’ trustPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s concerned sports organizations are not fulfilling their responsibility to keep athletes safe, and groups like Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada have work to do to restore trust and assure parents their children are taken care of.
-
Driver given fines for having children in vehicle not wearing seatbeltsMorse RCMP handed multiple tickets to a driver for speeding, as well as driving with three kids who were not wearing seatbelts or in car seats.
-
Charges laid in May downtown shooting after Oilers gameA 26-year-old man has been charged in connection to a brazen downtown shooting that put the public at high risk in May.
-
Stabbing inside Surrey home leaves 2 injured; suspect soughtPolice in Surrey are searching for suspects following an early morning stabbing at a home in the city.
-
Temporary no-stopping zone in effect in downtown Ottawa ahead of planned protest on SaturdayA temporary no-stopping zone will be in effect in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, as the city prepares for a slow-roll convoy and protest in support of farmers protesting the government's new environmental rules in the Netherlands.
-
Possible drowning in Winnipeg River being investigated: RCMPLac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating a potential drowning in the Winnipeg River.
-
OPP 'ready and waiting for weekend crowds'Provincial police officers are "ready and waiting for weekend crowds."
-
'Camp Fit' gives local women hands on firefighting trainingThe London Fire Department is offering a one week training program for local women to get hands-on training within the fire department.