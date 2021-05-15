Survivor who lost both legs in Westboro bus crash walks in Ottawa Race Weekend

Just over two years after losing both legs in the Westboro bus crash, Marcie Stevens took the next steps in her recovery process by participating in Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

The Ottawa woman walked two kilometres on her prosthetic legs on Sunday as part of the virtual race weekend this month.

In a video posted on Twitter titled, "Part rocking. Part rolling," Stevens was asked how she felt after walking two kilometres.

"Shaking," said Stevens smiling. "Accomplished. Finished."

Stevens received a medal after crossing the finish line along the Trans Canada Trail. She was raising money for the Ottawa Hospital's Emergency Department and Rehabilitation Centre.

Part rocking. Part rolling. I made it 2K! pic.twitter.com/JsROHfYqyJ

In an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA last week, Stevens described walking with her prosthetic legs as, "walking on stilts."

"You're basically walking straight leg, so you're waddling like a penguin. It's trying, as a bilateral amputee above the knees when you walk with prosthetic legs you are using 300 per cent more oxygen," said Stevens. "So it's basically like running a marathon just walking."

Earlier this month, Stevens shared a photo on Twitter of her new gym, calling it "my iron hell." Barrhaven Ford delivered a $1,000 Sport Chek gift card to Stevens to purchase new equipment for her gym. Canadian Tire matched the $1,000 gift card for Stevens.

"I do three training sessions a week with my trainer, three hours a week in total. When she's not on I complain a lot, and I do cardo after that just to ensure that I can build up my cardio," said Stevens.

"Now I'm probably not going to walk the full two kilometres, but I will do stints of walking, and then rolling in my wheelchair and then walking again."

Stevens lost both legs in the bus crash at the Westboro transit station in January 2019. One year after the crash, Stevens told CTV News Ottawa her goal was "just to walk."

CFRA host Andrew Pinsent asked Stevens about her motivation for walking two for Ottawa Race Weekend.

"It's just really to prove to my kids that even though life sometimes throws you down and kicks you, you can pick yourself up and do things that you want to do with your life and had hoped to do all along," said Stevens.

Stevens says it's been an "upwards hill" learning to walk with prosthetic legs.

"When you're a bilateral above the knee amputee you start out with shortened prosthetics, which are basically you are only two inches off the ground when you're trying to re-learn how to walk. Then they grow you as you go," said Stevens. "Still not finished getting the final prosthesis, the final prosthesis would be the microprocessor knees."

Stevens says the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process to be fitted for microprocessor knees, which are a bendable knee prosthetic to help with movement.

Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Participants are invited to complete their race by May 31.

To support Stevens walk and the Ottawa Hospital, you can donate at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/34303/tamarack-ottawa-virtual-race-weekend-2021/pledge/participant/11216191?fbclid=IwAR1G-ffdWOqYc1Oa2-5XQFc-rG3aYRxoWJRtkQsOfl6qbf_ttgw-UeywqyU