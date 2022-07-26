Survivors seek support in wake of Pope’s apology for residential schools

Residential school survivors seeking support after Pope Francis’s apology are finding help at a sacred fire.

Indigenous organizations are hosting the gathering in Winnipeg’s West End which coincides with the papal visit.

It’s where Sharron Hotomani, originally of Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan, finds comfort in good company.

She’s part of a group of residential school survivors, called the Indian Residential School Thrivers, who gathered at the sacred fire after the Pope apologized.

“I’m a survivor,” Hotomani said Tuesday. “I’m just thriving with my life but in the last week or so when I heard the Pope was coming it was bringing back too many flashbacks of bad memories.”

She said memories came flooding back of the residential schools she attended between the ages of six and 14 in Portage la Prairie, Man. and Brandon, Man.

On Monday, the Pope apologized for the cultural destruction and forced assimilation at the government-sponsored, church-run schools. Schools where Indigenous children were stripped of their language and culture and subjected to emotional, physical, psychological and sexual abuse.

“When he prayed and all of that…my tears were coming out of my eyes,” Hotomani said. “So anyway I quit my TV and called the crisis line.”

Hotomani said the call helped lift the weight off her shoulders, then she decided to go to the sacred fire.

It’s a place three Indigenous organizations – the Anish Corporation, Wa-Say Healing Centre and Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg – teamed up to host to offer relief and support to residential school survivors during the Pope’s time in Canada.

“We’re trying to get the help to the survivors and the intergenerational family to start their healing journey,” said Wayne Mason, executive director of the Wa-Say Healing Centre. “And so we offer this because we reach more people.”

Christina Kitchekesik is a health support worker with the Anish Corporation, which offers health and wellness programs to Indigenous people. She’s also a residential school survivor and sees how the Pope’s visit has brought a lot of painful memories back to the surface.

“I love to help people because I know what they’ve gone through and I’m more than willing to listen to what’s ailing them, especially at this time,” Kitchekesik said.

There were also cultural support providers on-site in Alberta where the Pontiff started his visit, including three from the Southeast Resource Development Council in Manitoba.

Amara LeClair, one of the three support providers, told CTV News Winnipeg she and her colleagues found that the apology was generally well-received by survivors. However, LeClair said some were disappointed the Pope didn’t acknowledge the sexual abuse some students suffered or make more mention of the intergenerational traumas Indigenous people still face.

“Yesterday we got to hear stories and help people with that,” LeClair said. “We got to help them just take that time to do that self-care in a culturally appropriate way and smudge and offer tobacco.”

Hotomani said while she didn’t attend a Catholic-run residential school she felt the Pope’s remarks were meant for all survivors and families.

A message that has her going through the healing process all over again with a strong support network by her side.

“It makes me feel good with all the other survivors,” Hotomani said. “I know they all went through the same thing as me.”

The sacred fire is taking place all week in the rear parking lot at 1075 Portage Avenue along Dominion Street.

If you are a residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.