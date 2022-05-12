Suspect abandoned stolen vehicle at Cochrane gas station, RCMP say

Cochrane RCMP is working to identify and locate a suspect who abandoned a stolen vehicle at a local gas station last week.

Officials say police were called to respond to reports of a suspicious person at a service station on May 4.

"He entered the service station, spoke with an employee and left, abandoning the vehicle," RCMP said in a release.

Further investigation determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Calgary.

Police are now looking for the suspect, who is approximately 30 years old with a slim build.

RCMP say he was wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Please contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police if you have information about this suspect. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.