Suspect accused of attacking officer and attempting to get his firearm in Aurora

A 41-year-old man faces assault charges for allegedly attacking a police officer and trying to grab the officer's firearm in Aurora.

Police say the incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Mosley and Yonge streets.

They say officers received reports of a suspicious person, and when the officer arrived, the man attacked.

Police say the situation escalated with the accused trying unsuccessfully to get the officer's firearm out of his holster.

Officers eventually managed to take the suspect into custody.

The accused, of no fixed address, is charged with assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest and disarming a police officer.

Police say no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses who have not spoken with police.

Additionally, they encourage anyone with video surveillance or dash cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.

Digital evidence can be uploaded directly to investigators online.