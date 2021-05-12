Suspect accused of fatally shooting Toronto man, kidnapping estranged girlfriend arrested in Timmins

Police say a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Brampton and a deadly shooting in Toronto has been located and arrested in Timmins.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said Kwami Garwood was arrested by the Timmins Police Service last Friday while officers were conducting a separate drug investigation.

Peel Regional Police issued a warrant for Garwood’s arrest in March after he allegedly kidnapped his estranged girlfriend from a home in Brampton and held her captive until she managed to escape days later.

Police launched the kidnapping investigation after officers were called to a reported disturbance at a home on Adventura Drive in Brampton at around 3 a.m. on March 28.

When officers arrived at the home that morning, screams could be heard coming from inside the residence.

Police said the officers breached the door and followed the screams to the garage of the home, where they located a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle and a woman in the back seat.

An interaction occurred between police and the man, who investigators identified as Garwood. Two officers fired shots in the direction of the suspect, according to the province's Special Investigations Unit, which is probing the circumstances surrounding the police response.

Investigators allege Garwood sped away from the home with the female victim still inside the car.

Two days later, police said, the victim saw an opportunity to escape when she became separated from her captor. She got into a cab and immediately drove to a Peel Regional Police division, investigators said.

She sustained some “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries during the ordeal, according to police.

Following his arrest last week, Garwood has now been transported from Timmins back to Peel Region, where he faces several charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, assault, possession of a loaded/ restricted firearm without a licence.

Garwood was also wanted by the Toronto Police Service in connection with a fatal July 2020 shooting that claimed 43-year-old Andre Charles.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the murder shortly after the shooting and an arrest warrant was later issued for Garwood. He has now been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton later today.