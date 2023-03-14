Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman during human rights charity meetings
CP24.com Managing Digital Producer
Chris Fox
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted while attending meetings for a non-profit organization in North York, police say.
The incidents took place between Feb. 25 and March 1 while the woman attended the offices of the Canadian Human Rights International Organization on Finch Avenue West.
Police allege that the woman met with the suspect on “numerous occasions” over that period and was sexually assaulted during those meetings.
Jose Mario Guilombo, 64, of Toronto, was arrested on March 9 and charged with five counts of sexual assault and two counts of forcible confinement.
Police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
