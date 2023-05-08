Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa

A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.

Houssein Hassan was also sentenced in a Sault Ste. Marie courtroom following a plea arrangement between the Crown and Hassan's lawyer.

It was September 2019 when Hassan, who was 24 at the time, was flown to Sault Ste. Marie from Toronto to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of 32-year-old Devin Collin.

Collin's body was discovered in a wooded area near Wawa after being reported missing.

A plea arrangement would see Hassan plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder, with a sentencing recommendation of life in prison with no parole for 10 years.

Superior Court of Justice Michael Varpio agreed.

In an agreed statement of facts, the Crown said Collin died from a gunshot wound to the thorax, and that Hassan shot him. It was also revealed the pair were involved in the illegal drug trade and that Hassan was heavily intoxicated at the time of the murder.

In her victim impact statement, Collin's sister, Trista Collin-Anderson, said her brother was murdered "in cold blood" for "not selling enough drugs."

She also said she believes Hassan pleaded guilty to avoid a harsher sentence and that Hassan has no remorse.

While appearing to fight back tears, Hassan provided a brief statement to the court in which he apologized to the family.

As part of his sentence, Hassan is under a lifetime weapons prohibition and is to have no contact with the victim's family.

In handing down his sentence, Varpio cautioned parents to do everything they can to keep their children out of the drug sub-culture.