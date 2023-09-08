Suspect allegedly causes $10K in damage to an Ottawa St business

Windsor police are looking for the public’s help identifying a mischief suspect who allegedly vandalized a Walkerville business causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.

Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance video around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 in the 1400 block of Ottawa St. using an object to bust and damage the front door and windows of a local business.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com