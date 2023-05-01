Suspect allegedly ejaculated on clothing of woman walking with her baby in Toronto: police
Toronto police are searching for an adult male suspect who allegedly ejaculated on a woman’s clothing as she was walking with her baby in a stroller in midtown on Monday.
Police received a call for a sexual assault at around noon in the area of Ava and Chiltern Hill roads, near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West.
Police say a woman was walking in the area with her baby in a stroller when a man approached her, unprovoked.
“The man ejaculated on the victim's clothing,” Toronto police said in a press release. “The man then got into a white van and drove away.”
The suspect is described by police as a white man, last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater with his hood up, a hooded brown jacket, dark cargo pants and dark boots.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Home renovations rise in North Bay, buck national trendThe Municipal Property Assessment Corporation says for the first time in three years, Canadians are putting less money into their homes.
-
Parents demand action on safety concerns at Sask. school after violent assaultSome parents are voicing safety concerns about Meath Park School, alleging a number of serious incidents including a violent assault in mid-March have not been adequately addressed.
-
Trades apprentice in Timmins says cancellations holding him and others backJacob Laneville of Timmins is an apprentice, learning to become a read seal heavy duty equipment mechanic. He is employed full-time, but he wants to complete two more levels of training.
-
Saskatoon mayor keeping his distance from homeless shelter clashSaskatoon mayor Charlie Clark isn't putting himself in the middle of a controversy over the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre and a letter from one of his colleagues on council.
-
New healthcare centre brings various services to people living in Vancouver’s DTESPeople living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will be able to access a variety of health services all under one roof after a first-of-its kind facility officially opened its doors Wednesday.
-
'We think we'll prevail': Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club taking province, feds to courtThe Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club (VCBC) is taking the provincial and federal governments to court over continued raids and fines.
-
"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activitiesWhoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heistA Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.