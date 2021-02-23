Regional police say a man allegedly hit an officer with a metal object during an arrest on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Mount Hope Huron Park in Kitchener around 3:25 a.m.

Officials say a man hit an officer with an object while they were trying to place him under arrest. They used a conducted energy weapon and the man was taken into custody. The suspect was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 21-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000. He was held for a bail hearing.