Suspect allegedly steals from business, assaults employee: Windsor police
Windsor police are looking to identify a robbery suspect who allegedly assaulted and threatened a store employee when confronted.
Police say a lone suspect entered a business in the 4000 block of Walker Road Saturday where he allegedly took several items and tried to leave the store without paying.
An employee confronted the man who then assaulted and threatened them, police say.
The staff member sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have released a photo as well as video of the suspect involved. Police describe him as Black, between 30-40 years old, bald, clean-shaven with a medium build. He was wearing eyeglasses, grey pants, dark coloured shoes, a black and what baseball hat and a grey backpack during the incident.
WINDSOR POLICE SERVICE NEWS RELEASE
Robbery suspect wanted by policehttps://t.co/aLjdJkNxNy@CStoppers with information pic.twitter.com/twg9liAUQz
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
