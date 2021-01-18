Police in Waterloo are investigating after reports that someone stole from a pharmacy on Sunday night.

According to a news release, a suspect entered the store at Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard at around 10:45 p.m., concealed some merchandise and left without paying.

An employee reportedly confronted her, which is when police said she pulled out a knife.

No one was hurt in the incident. Police did not say what merchandise the suspect allegedly took or the value of the stolen goods.

The suspect was described as being between 30 and 40 years old, about five-foot-nine with an average build and dark brown hair. She was reportedly wearing a puffy jacket and a multi-coloured facemask.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.