Suspect allegedly threatens clerk with weapon during convenience store robbery
Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threatened an employee with a weapon during a convenience store robbery on Seminole Street.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store located in the 4600 block of Seminole Street on Thursday at approximately 5 a.m.
Through investigation, police say they learned that a male suspect entered the store and threatened the store clerk with a weapon.
The suspect reportedly stole a quantity of merchandise before he fled the scene on foot, westbound on Seminole Street.
No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The suspect is described as approximately 5'7", wearing dark clothing and gloves.
The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and requesting anyone in the area of the 4600 block of Seminole Street with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
