Suspect allegedly tries to take officer's gun after 9-1-1 calls about potential drunk driver

A London, Ont. man is facing a slew of charges after three separate calls to 9-1-1 notified police of a potential drunk driver.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. A citizen reported that a blue Hyundai SUV was driving on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was heading north on Andover Drive near Blackthorn Crescent. Witnesses said the vehicle then struck a fire hydrant.

According to police, after the vehicle hit another object, it came to a stop on Andover Drive and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle with his dog and allegedly made threats towards a citizen who was following his vehicle.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived but when officers got there, they were told the suspect had returned and was attempting to steal the citizen’s vehicle.

An officer then tried to place the suspect under arrest but the man tried to lock the doors of the vehicle and resisted arrest.

The officer noted the suspect’s dog had bitten them multiple times and the officer sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the suspect then attempted to remove the officer’s gun from his holster at which point backup arrived and was able to arrest the suspect.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the following offences: