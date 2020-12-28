Regional police are looking into an incident with a pellet gun that they say involved the victim and suspect fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

Police first received a calls of a disturbance involving a gun around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Weber Street Eastand Kinzie Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing after police were called to a motel in the area of Weber Street yesterday for reports of a disturbance involving two males and a gun.

The weapon was recovered at the scene and was determined to be a pellet gun.

Reports indicated that two men were involved in a physical altercation.

Police identified the weapon in question as a pellet gun once they arrived on scene, but determined that the suspect and victim had fled before they got there.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.