Suspect and victim in fatal Vancouver stabbing knew each other: police

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after the victim of a stabbing died of his injuries.

Police say a 59-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was found injured inside a Vancouver home Saturday morning.

Officers said they were called to the home near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., and arrived to find a man with "multiple" stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital where he died on Monday, police said in a news release the next day.

A 38-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday in connection to the incident. Rajesh Narayan has since been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they believe the suspect and victim knew each other, but have not suggested a possible motive in the case.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department's homicide unit.

The death is Vancouver's seventh homicide of the year.