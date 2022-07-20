Suspect approached other homes before being shot by Calgary police: ASIRT

Alberta's police watchdog has released new information on an incident in Coventry Hills on Sunday night that ended up a man being shot by Calgary police, saying the suspect had been approaching other homes in the area before the situation escalated.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says officers were called to a home in the 12100 block of Coventry Hills Way N.E. just before 10 p.m. after a man knocked on the door of the home and told the resident inside he was being chased by someone.

The resident didn't let the man inside, and instead called 911.

According to ASIRT, when officers arrived, a man "ran toward them from the backyard."

"The officers discharged their service weapons, striking the male," said a Wednesday release.

Officers found "a large garden tool" in the front yard, near where the man had been, said ASIRT.

The suspect was taken into custody and treated by officers on scene until EMS arrived.

Paramedics then transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ASIRT says it has reason to believe that the suspect "was in the area knocking on other doors" prior to the incident.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect in the hours leading up to the shooting, or who witnessed the shooting itself, is asked to reach out to ASIRT at 403-592-4306.