Suspect armed with sledgehammer steals $15,000 in tobacco: Bracebridge OPP

Bracebridge OPP is hoping to find a suspect accused of using a sledgehammer to break into two businesses in the early morning hours on Friday.

According to a police release, a man smashed the glass door of the Foodland in Port Carling around 3:20 a.m. and stole roughly $15,000 worth of tobacco products.

Police say the same individual shattered the glass at the Wolf Energy Gas Station in the territory of Wahta First Nation just two hours later.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows a man armed with a sledgehammer wearing a black Addidas baseball cap, a black face covering, black gloves, a camouflage Carhartt hoodie, and black and grey bib coveralls or snow pants.

Police say the suspect got away in a newer model Black Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tipsters never have to testify in court and could earn a cash reward of up to $2,000.