Suspect arrested, 2 taken to hospital following random stabbing near Calgary church

Police are investigating after two men suffered stab wounds in an apparent random stabbing attack near a southwest Calgary church.

Officials say they were called to the vicinity of the New Victory Church, in the 10600 block of West Valley Road S.W., at about 12:40 p.m. for reports that a man was inside the building stabbing people.

The suspect was located and arrested, but two people suffered significant injuries in the process.

"Two males were transported to hospital, one in serious condition and the other in serious but stable condition," CPS tell CTV News in an email.

A daycare inside the church had to be locked down while officers worked to apprehend the suspect, but it has since been reopened.

Officials say there is no further risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.