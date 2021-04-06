iHeartRadio

Suspect arrested after 3 men injured during knife attack in downtown core Monday

Three men were injured in an altercation on Waterloo Street near Dundas Street in London, Ont. The area is seen Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

One person is in custody following a stabbing incident in the downtown core Monday.

Police say around 10 p.m., four men known to each other were at Waterloo Street near Dundas Street when a fight broke out and one man assaulted the three others with a knife.

The three victims suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested nearby in the area of Central Avenue and Waterloo Street.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of fail to comply with a release order.

He will appear in court Tuesday.