Suspect arrested after 51-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Tecumseh Road

Windsor police have arrested a suspect after a 51-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision on Tuesday night.

Police say they woman was struck by a vehicle on Tecumseh Road East at Drouillard Avenue around 6 p.m.

A suspect has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred last evening. A 51-year-old female was struck by a vehicle on Tecumseh Rd E at Drouillard Ave. WPS will continue to provide further updates. https://t.co/4JbS63B7Ou

Tecumseh Road East between Alexis Road and Drouillard Road was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident that turned fatal.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Windsor Police Service non-emergency number, 519-258-6111.

Tecumseh Road East between Alexis and Drouillard Roads was closed for several hours.