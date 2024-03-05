Suspect in custody after 'chasing teenagers with a knife,' Windsor police say
A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly chased a group of teenagers with a knife following a verbal altercation on Tuesday.
According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a call about a male suspect with a knife in the area of California Avenue and Tecumseh Road West.
Police said the suspect reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a group of young people, pulled out a knife, and chased them. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound along Tecumseh Road West.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Shortly after officers identified the suspect. He was located and arrested later in the day at a residence in the 1400-block of Mark Avenue.
As a result of the investigation, the 39-year-old male suspect is in custody and has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).
-
No reported measles cases in Alberta; expert calls for vaccinations to prevent spreadAlberta hasn't had a measles case since November, but a medical expert says vaccination rates need to increase to prevent spread and protect children.
-
B.C. ombudsperson calls rules that allow private roads to be made public 'unjust'A report by British Columbia's ombudsperson suggests a decades-old portion of the Transportation Act has holes big enough for a logging truck to drive through.
-
Bradford library launches Ontario's 1st gender-affirming closetThe Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library is embracing expression by offering the first gender-affirming closet in Ontario - an initiative adapted from libraries in the United States.
-
Snow levels at record lows in SudburyConservation Sudbury has a water safety statement in place with parts of northeastern Ontario forecast to receive rain combined with mild temperatures.
-
Sault murder victim called 911 day before the shooting, police confirmThe Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
-
Sask. Tampon Tuesday campaign aims to battle period povertyThe United Way of Saskatoon is kicking off its annual Tampon Tuesday campaign on this International Women’s Day, aiming to help more people access vital supplies while creating a conversation about a subject once considered taboo.
-
B.C. government sues buyers of affordable housing in Victoria, alleging they don't meet terms of agreementThe B.C. government is cracking down on more than a dozen Victoria condo owners, taking five of them to court, over allegations they’ve abused a housing affordability agreement.
-
'Last place' Alberta education funding shortchanges public school students: teachers' unionSome Alberta parents are saying the annual funding for public education is falling well short of what's needed, a view echoed by the province's largest teachers' union.
-
Team Saskatchewan bounces back from defeat, beats Alberta's SluchinskiAfter Team Saskatchewan suffered their first loss at the Brier on Monday evening, they rebounded with a big win over Team Alberta-Sluchinski on Tuesday afternoon.