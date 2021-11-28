Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Victoria, police say

Police in B.C.'s capital region say they have arrested a man suspected of an armed robbery that took place in Victoria Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 3100-block of Douglas Street, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release.

Two teenagers were robbed at gunpoint by a man on a bicycle, police said, adding that the suspect took "a number of personal items" from the victims. No one was hurt in the incident.

Victoria and Saanich police officers responded and searched the scene on Saturday night, along with a team from the Integrated Canine Service, but they were unable to find the man, according to VicPD.

On Sunday afternoon, officers located the suspect in a multi-unit residential building in the 3200-block of Douglas Street in Saanich. Officers from the three services that were involved Saturday night, as well as the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, responded.

Police said they were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. A second occupant of the suite was also arrested, but was released at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect remains in custody, according to VicPD.