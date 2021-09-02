Suspect arrested after downtown stabbing leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A woman has life-threatening injuries after a man entered a facility and stabbed her Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of King and Sherbourne streets shortly before 2 p.m.
A man reportedly entered a facility and stabbed a worker, police said.
It is unclear what facility the man entered.
Toronto paramedics said the woman, who is in her 20s, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.
The suspect fled the scene.
Police said he was located shortly after the incident and is now in custody.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.
