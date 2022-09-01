Suspect arrested after driving stolen vehicle while 'drifting in and out of consciousness': police

A suspect has been arrested after a bizarre incident involving a man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while "drifting in and out of consciousness" in New Westminster on Wednesday night.

In a news release, the New Westminster Police Department said officers received a 911 call from a bystander who saw an unconscious man in the driver's seat of an idling vehicle on Garfield Street.

According to police, the caller reported that the engine was revving and they expressed concerns that the driver may be impaired.

When officers tracked down the suspect vehicle, they learned that it had been reported as stolen.

"As support from other units arrived, the suspect regained consciousness and drove away," police said in the release. "The driver stopped one block away and again lost consciousness with the vehicle still in drive."

Officers were able to eventually secure the vehicle, with the assistance of Burnaby RCMP, Air One and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.

At that time, police said the suspect had regained consciousness and fled from the vehicle on foot. He was arrested without incident.

Officers will be recommending several charges, including flight from police, possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited and breach of probation orders.

"In situations like this one, police take every precaution to reduce the risk of harm to the public. Someone driving a stolen vehicle drifting in and out of consciousness is an extremely dangerous situation," said Sgt. Justine Thom.

"We extend our appreciation to our policing partners who worked with us to safely take this suspect into custody and recover this stolen vehicle."

Police are commending the actions of the concerned resident who called 911 to report the driver.