Suspect arrested after man, 63, injured in Halifax stabbing

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed in Halifax early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to an apartment building in the 0-100 block of Flamingo Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

Police found a 63-year-old man with stab wounds inside the residence. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene. They have not released any details about the person.

Investigators don’t believe the stabbing was a random incident and they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

No other details were released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.