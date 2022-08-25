Suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed in Scarborough apartment building

A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in a Scarborough apartment building last weekend.

Toronto police responded to a stabbing at 10 Glen Everest Road, east of Kingston Road, on Aug. 20 just before noon.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in the lobby of the building suffering from obvious trauma.

He was rushed to hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police identified him as 38-year-old Leon Tyrell of Toronto.

Investigators issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect, 34-year-old Sathiskumar “Ryan” Rajaratnam.

On Thursday, police said Rajaratnam was arrested a day earlier and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Rajaratnam is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom today at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar