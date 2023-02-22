Suspect arrested after man stabbed at downtown Toronto hotel
A suspect is in police custody after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a downtown Toronto hotel late Tuesday night.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they were called to a hotel in the area of Gerrard Street West and Yonge Street at 10:42 p.m. for a stabbing.
Officers arrived to locate a man with a stab wound, they said.
Toronto paramedics say the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-thrreatening, TPS added.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said a man in his 20s has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.More to come. This is a developing story.
