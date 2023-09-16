iHeartRadio

Suspect arrested after man stabbed in Swansea


Police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Saturday night in Swansea. (Screengrab of video by Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A stabbing in Swansea has sent one man to the hospital, Toronto police say.

It happened at an apartment building in the area of South Kingsway and Ormskirk Ave shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not immediately known.

Meanwhile, police say they have located and arrested a suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

12