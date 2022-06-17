Suspect arrested after man stabbed while waiting for bus in Mississauga
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed while waiting for a bus in Mississauga early Friday morning.
Peel Regional Police say the stabbing happened in the area of Creditview Road and Duval Drive at around 4:50 a.m.
A 21-year-old man was allegedly approached by an unknown man and stabbed, police say
The victim was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police released images of the suspect later in the afternoon.
Hours later, police said he had been arrested.
There is no word on what charges he will be facing.
Police continue to ask anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact 11 Division at (905) 453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
