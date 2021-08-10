Suspect arrested after massive OPP search in Tiny Township

A massive search for a man suspected of wielding a compound bow has ended with an arrest.



The search in the air on the ground lasted most of the morning and due to potential safety concerns, residents in the search area were asked to stay inside their homes.



Police said they located the man at around 3:18 p.m., in the area of Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Tiny Concession 4.



According to police, officers responded to a home on Tuesday morning for reports of a person injured.



The OPP said the investigation is ongoing.