Suspect arrested after multiple random assaults on SkyTrain: transit police

Transit police in Metro Vancouver say a man has been arrested after a string of random assaults on SkyTrain in recent weeks.

Police said four incidents were reported since the start of the year with victims being attacked while on board a SkyTrain. Investigators said they've linked all the incidents to one suspect, adding that the suspect and the victims didn't know each other.

Most recently, a victim was reportedly approached on Feb. 3 at about 5 p.m. They were on the train near Patterson Station when a suspect allegedly punched them in the face five or six times.

Just over a week before that, on Jan. 26, two incidents unfolded on board a SkyTrain at about 8 p.m. In one, the suspect allegedly punched a passenger on the train in the back of the head three or four times. Not long after, the suspect got an another train and "hit a passenger in the face with an empty beer can," transit police said.

Earlier that month, on Jan. 6, a victim was allegedly kicked in the face by the suspect while on a train near Royal Oak Station.

While the most recent four incidents happened on board a SkyTrain, another incident happened in October near a station. On Oct. 29, police said, a man was allegedly kicked "several times" in the legs by a suspect when he got off a bus near Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station. The suspect also allegedly tried to hit the man in the face.

"Thankfully, none of the victims in these incidents sustained serious physical injuries," said Const. Amanda Steed in a news release Monday.

"However, the escalating violent behaviour of this individual is very concerning, especially given that it was directed at complete strangers. Everyone has the right to feel safe on transit and violence of any kind will never be tolerated."

Police said they've arrested a suspect and are recommending five counts of assault against him. While they didn't name the man, police said he's a 35-year-old from New Westminster and is known to police.

Anyone with information about these incidents or any similar incidents is asked to call transit police at 604-515-8300.